Kriti Sanon And Kabir Bahia Spark Dating Buzz As They Twin At Lord’s Match, His IG Post Fuels Rumours: Read Here!!!

Kriti Sanon and her rumoured boyfriend, Kabir Bahia, were spotted at Lord’s Cricket Ground twinning in matching outfits. Now, Kabir’s Instagram Story featuring their cosy moments from the stands has set the internet abuzz.

Kriti Sanon is once again at the center of buzz over her long-rumored romance with London-based entrepreneur Kabir Bahia. The two recently turned heads with a chic appearance at Lord’s Cricket Ground during Day 5 of the India vs England 3rd Test. Their coordinated outfits and cosy moments in the stands have sparked fresh curiosity about their alleged relationship. Adding fuel to the speculation, Kabir shared an Instagram Story featuring the duo posing together, leaving fans wondering if this is a subtle soft launch of their romance.

Kriti Sanon Spotted at Lord’s Match with Rumored Beau Kabir Bahia

On Monday, July 14, 2025, as cricket enthusiasts were glued to their screens for the thrilling India vs England clash at Lord’s, the cameras spotted some familiar Bollywood faces in the stands, including Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, and Kriti Sanon. The Mimi actress was seen seated next to Kabir Bahia, sharing laughs, reacting to every ball, and passionately cheering for Team India. Their matching beige outfits only added fuel to the ongoing dating rumours.

Kabir took to Instagram to post an adorable selfie with Kriti, sending fans into a frenzy. In the snap, the 26-year-old entrepreneur is seen holding Kriti close as they pose against the iconic backdrop of Lord’s stadium. Kriti looked effortlessly chic in a beige cropped utility jacket featuring broad epaulettes, while Kabir complemented her style in a beige zipper jacket layered over a white T-shirt. The duo flashed warm smiles as they rooted for Team India.

Kriti and Kabir Spark Relationship Rumours

This isn’t the first time Kriti and Kabir have been seen together, yet neither has addressed the ongoing dating rumors. Earlier this year, on February 12, 2025, the duo was spotted heading to a wedding in Bengaluru, once again twinning in black outfits. Back on November 20, 2024, Kriti further fueled speculation by wishing Kabir on his birthday with a cosy picture of the two. Sharing the snapshot from their Dubai trip on her Instagram Stories, she captioned it: “Happy Birthday, K. May your innocent smile always stay alive.”

Kabir also shared snippets from the same trip with Kriti, even referring to someone as “darling” without revealing who it was. Fans, however, were quick to speculate that the mysterious “darling” was none other than Kriti Sanon, reading between the lines effortlessly.

Kriti Sanon’s Alleged Beau: Who is Kabir Bahia?

Kabir Bahia, a 26-year-old entrepreneur from London, is the founder of Worldwide Aviation and Tourism Limited. Launching his venture in 2020, he quickly carved a niche for himself in the airline and tourism sectors. According to reports, Kabir is also set to inherit a substantial fortune, being the son of Kuljinder Bahia, the owner of Southall Travel—one of the UK’s largest travel agencies.

Kabir enjoyed a luxurious upbringing in England and maintains strong connections with cricket stars such as MS Dhoni and Hardik Pandya. He has often been seen at high-profile events and lavish destination weddings, including Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic’s grand celebrations in Udaipur. Meanwhile, 35-year-old Kriti Sanon is soaring high in her career. Having recently completed the shoot for Aanand L Rai’s Tere Ishq Mein alongside Dhanush, she is now preparing for her next project, Cocktail 2, co-starring Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna.