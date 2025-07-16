Netizens Comparing Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Daughter Shora With Radhika Apte & Aishwarya Rai After Watching Her Audition Clip

These days, actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s daughter, Shora Siddiqui, is gaining popularity among fans on the internet. Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s beloved daughter Shora has been trending on the internet ever since she attended Aaliyah Kashyap’s wedding with her father last year. Shora’s sharp features have forced many people to compare her to Deepika Padukone.

Well, Nawazuddin Siddiqui has now shared an audition clip of his daughter Shora on social media in which she is giving a scene, which has created a stir on social media. Shora is seen as talented and confident, immersed in her character and acting effortlessly in front of the camera. Netizens are convinced of her talent and are praising her beauty.

Showering love on the rising star, a social media user said, ‘This is the kind of nepotism the audience wants… much better than other star kids’, while another wrote, ‘She is far better than Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and everyone else’. One comment read, ‘Finally a deserving star kid’, while another said, ‘ Chip off the old block! She is following in your footsteps, proud father.’

Many users also compared Shora to famous actors in the comment section below. For instance, a netizen claimed, ‘I can see the next Radhika Apte in her.’ While one wrote, ‘@radhikaofficial during her younger days!’ One comment read, ‘Choti Radhika Apte’, while another wrote, ‘Mini Aishwarya Rai’. Netizens are now eagerly waiting for Shora to follow in her father Nawazuddin’s footsteps and step straight into Bollywood. Apart from her many other Bollywood young actors are also making their debut in the industry including Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha Thadani and Ajay Devgn’s nephew Aman Devgn in Azaad.