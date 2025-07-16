All The Students of SOTY Are Blessed With Daughters Now, Netizens Expressed Happiness of Fulfilment of Stars Family

Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, and Siddharth Malhotra entered the industry in the year 2012 and started their career together with Karan Johar’s ‘Student of the Year’. Today, all three are the number one stars of the Hindi film industry. Along with professional life, all three also progressed in their personal lives. Married their love and have now become parents with the birth of their daughters.

Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor

After making her debut with SOTY, Alia Bhatt did great films like ‘Kapoor & Sons’, ‘Udta Punjab’, ‘Raazi’, ‘Gully Boy’, ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’, and ‘Darlings’. And in personal life, she married her childhood crush, Ranbir Kapoor, in the year 2022. Both fell in love during the shooting of ‘Brahmastra’. And after a few months, the couple announced their pregnancy, and on 6 November 2022, Alia gave birth to a daughter and named her Raha.

Varun Dhawan And Natasha Dalal

Varun Dhawan, who won the hearts of the audience with his tremendous acting in ‘Main Tera Hero’, ‘Badlapur’, ‘Badrinath Ki Dulhania’, and ‘October’, continues his film journey like this. He fell in love with Natasha Dalal, who is a fashion designer whom she met in class 6. They remained close friends before falling in love at the age of 20. After being together for almost a decade, they got married in January 2021. Their daughter Lara was born on 3 June 2024.

Sidharth Malhotra And Kiara Advani

Sidharth Malhotra, who has done films like ‘Ek Villain’, ‘Kapoor & Sons’, ‘Shershah’, and ‘Mission Majnu’, also found love on the set. He fell in love with co-star Kiara Advani during the shooting of ‘Shershah’ and, after dating for quite some time, got married in 2023. On 15 July 2025, Sidharth and Kiara were blessed with a daughter. They announced their pregnancy on social media in February 2025, making their fans happy.