Archana Puran Singh Cheated By A Dubai Ride In Dubai On Her Vacation With Her Family, Deets Inside

Actress and judge of the comedy show ‘The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show’, Archana Puran Singh, has recently revealed that she was a victim of a scam in Dubai. The actress told in her latest vlog that she shared on her YouTube channel that she and her family are vacationing in Dubai. During this time, she bought tickets for the iFly Dubai ride, which is an indoor skydiving experience, but was cheated during the ticket booking for this.

Archana Puran Singh

Let us tell you that Archana Puran Singh’s husband, Parmeet Sethi, is also seen in this vlog. Both her sons, Aryaman Sethi and Ayushmann Sethi, are also spending holidays with her. When she reached iFly Dubai with her family to enjoy the ride, the person at the company’s desk told her that there was no booking in her name.

Archana Puran Singh

Shocked, Archana said in the vlog, ‘We had booked three slots in iFly Dubai, but this woman is saying that we have no booking. We have been cheated, because the website on which we made the payment is not theirs. We have been scammed in Dubai. We have already paid, and the tickets are not cheap… We have lost our money in Dubai. I never expected this to happen in Dubai, there are such strict rules and regulations there. People are scared of doing such things.’

Archana Puran Singh

Parmeet Sethi then said, ‘I am shocked… thousands of rupees just disappeared…’ He then paid in cash for the original tickets. He joked, ‘Let’s find out this is the scam.’ While booking the tickets, Aryaman Sethi said that it was strange that ‘when I chose a four-minute package, the site suddenly changed it to two minutes. I thought it was a technical glitch.’ Now they are unable to find the alleged fraudulent website.