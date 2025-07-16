Samay Raina Refuses To Apologise: ‘Wahin Kahenge, Aapko Nahin’ Amid Disability Joke Row

Comedian Samay Raina appeared before the Supreme Court on Tuesday in connection with a case filed against him for allegedly making offensive remarks against people with disabilities. The case has triggered a wave of backlash online, with many calling for accountability over insensitive humour. However, Samay chose to maintain silence on the controversy, making it clear that any official statement would be reserved for the court proceedings.

Multiple videos of Samay at the Supreme Court have surfaced across social media platforms, showing the comedian entering Courtroom 2. As expected, several reporters tried to get a comment from him about the allegations.

Samay, however, refused to entertain any media questions and avoided making any public remarks about the issue. In one of the viral clips, he is heard telling a reporter, “Wahin kahenge na, aapko thode hi kahenge,” which roughly translates to “I’ll speak in court, not to you.”

In another moment captured on video, when a journalist pressed further, asking if he had anything to say regarding the backlash, Samay kept his tone light and delivered a quick-witted response, saying, “I support Mohak Mangal,” referring to the well-known YouTuber known for political commentary. His comment left many amused on social media, though it did little to shift attention from the serious nature of the case.

Following the brief interaction with reporters, Samay’s legal team intervened and swiftly escorted him inside the courtroom, requesting the media to refrain from asking any more questions. His lawyer maintained that they would be issuing their responses strictly within the legal framework.

The comedian has come under intense scrutiny after several old videos resurfaced online, in which he was accused of making derogatory jokes targeting disabled individuals. Disability rights activists have called the content “deeply insensitive” and demanded strict action. As the court hears the matter, social media remains divided, with some supporting the call for accountability while others backing Samay’s right to freedom of expression.