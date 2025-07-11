Fans Getting Worried Seeing Karan Johar Losing Weight Each Day Passing In The Picture Shared By Samay Raina

Popular Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar is losing weight day by day, and he is becoming very thin. This is what users have to say after seeing the latest picture of Karan Johar. Fans are also worried and are asking what has happened to Karan? Why did he suddenly become so thin? Users believe that Karan is now starting to look old quickly. At the same time, some say that this is a side effect of Ozempic medicines that also help in reducing weight.

Karan Johar has always been in the news for his films and fashion, but for the last few days, his slim look has been making headlines. And now this slim look has become a matter of concern for the fans. This is because whenever Karan has appeared in public or shared pictures, he has looked even thinner in them. His weight is continuously decreasing.

Karan Johar’s picture with comedian Samay Raina has recently surfaced on the internet, due to which there is a stir. Fans are praying that everything goes well with Karan. Fans say that Karan Johar looks ill, and it seems as if something has happened to him. This picture has been shared by Samay Raina on Instagram story, and along with it he wrote, ‘The person who launched India’s Got Talent.’

On seeing this picture, the attention of the fans went to the very thin Karan Johar. The picture is also viral on social media platforms, on which many comments are coming from users. One has written, ‘He looks very bad, but I don’t think he is suffering from any major disease.’ One commented, ‘Side effects of Ozempic. He is becoming thin and old faster than expected. Just look at Ram Kapoor after sudden weight loss, his face looks dry and withered, as if he has been soaked in water for many days.’ One user wrote, ‘Earlier, he used to look very good. I don’t know what his obsession with losing weight and looking malnourished is?’