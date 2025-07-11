Kangana Ranaut Slams Diljit Dosanjh Over Hania Aamir Row: ‘Why Is He On His Own Path?’

Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh is under fire for casting Pakistani actress Hania Aamir in Sardaar Ji 3, and now actor-politician Kangana Ranaut has weighed in, questioning Diljit’s sense of national responsibility. In a recent interview with Times Now, Kangana didn’t hold back, calling out celebrities who, according to her, choose personal agendas over national sentiment.

“Everybody is a stakeholder in nation-building,” Kangana said. “Why don’t we have that sentiment anymore? Why is Diljit walking his own path? Why should cricketers have their own path? Even a soldier has his own path of nationalism. I’ve said enough about these people.”

She continued, “Some genuinely have their own agenda. I’m not saying it’s unnatural, but we must try to align everyone — cricketers, actors, politicians. It’s the work of our political leaders to bring this idea forward.”

Her comments come amid escalating backlash against Sardaar Ji 3, which features Hania Aamir in a prominent role. The timing has intensified public outrage, especially after the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, which claimed Indian lives. In response, India carried out Operation Sindoor on May 7, targeting terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir through air strikes.

Following these events, several Pakistani artists — including Hania Aamir, Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, Atif Aslam, and Ali Zafar — had their social media accounts banned in India. Many Indian celebrities, such as Javed Akhtar and Mika Singh, have already voiced their opinions on the controversy.

Directed by Amar Hundal, Sardaar Ji 3 stars Diljit, Hania, Neeru Bajwa, Gulshan Grover, and Sapna Pabbi. While the film hasn’t released in India, it premiered overseas on June 27 and has done well at the international box office — despite the cloud of controversy surrounding it.