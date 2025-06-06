Kangana Ranaut Slammed By Veteran Actress Kunickaa: ‘She Only Spreads Negativity’

Actor Kunickaa Sadanand, known for her performances in Hum Saath Saath Hain, King Uncle, and Kohra, has launched a scathing attack on Kangana Ranaut, criticising her behaviour in the film industry. In an interview with Meri Saheli, Kunickaa accused Kangana of spreading negativity and being ungrateful to the industry that gave her a platform.

When asked why the film fraternity distances itself from Kangana, Kunickaa didn’t hold back. “Look at her nature. Uske muh se koi meethi baat nikalti hai kya? Jab dekho bakwas. She is always negative. Jiss thaali mein khaati hai, ussi thaali mein ched karti hai,” she said. Pointing out that many outsiders like Shah Rukh Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Irrfan Khan carved a path without turning on the industry, Kunickaa added, “Sorry to say but Kangana Ranaut jab muh kholti hai toh hugti hai. I don’t like her. Especially because she talks rubbish about people.”

She also questioned Kangana’s tendency to take full control of her projects, often sidelining others. “You want to be an actor, director and producer all by yourself, why? Everyone has their work, let them do it. I don’t know where she gets the funding for her films, and every film flops. I really wish her films were successful because I admire her as an actor. You got funding for Manikarnika, then you hire a director, but later cut their roles because you are insecure,” she said.

Kangana, who last directed and starred in Emergency as Indira Gandhi, received praise for her performance, though the film tanked at the box office. She is now gearing up for her Hollywood debut in the horror film Blessed Be The Evil, alongside Tyler Posey and Scarlet Rose.