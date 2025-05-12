Kangana Ranaut Shared A Video Dancing With A Peacock On Her Instagram Handle, Check Inside

After the failure of Kangana Ranaut’s recent film ‘Emergency’, in which she did fantastic work as a director and an actress, she is currently in the news for her Hollywood project. Kangana Ranaut has not been able to achieve success in films for a long time. However, there is no lack of her style on social media. At this time, a video of Kangana is going viral on the internet in which she is seen dancing with a peacock.

Kangana Ranaut

Let us tell you that Kangana has recently posted a video on her Instagram handle with her fans and wrote in the caption, ‘Only one thing is necessary to stay alive and that is life, hope we will not only live but also remain alive and cheerful.’ There are many such glimpses captured in the video, but it starts with the visuals of the peacock. Kangana is seen moving closer to the peacock by dancing at the beginning of this video.

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana is seen trying to dance like a peacock and moving towards it, and suddenly starts dancing like a peacock. After this, in the next glimpse, Kangana is seen continuously trying to pluck raw mangoes from the mango tree in the orchard. The actress is staying in a hotel in Jaipur and has also shared many more glimpses from there.

Kangana Ranaut

Let us tell you that Kangana Ranaut is now ready to make her debut in Hollywood with a horror film. Tyler Posey and Hollywood icon Sylvester Stallone’s daughter Scarlett Rose Stallone will also be seen in this film. According to a media report, the production of ‘Blessed Be the Evil’ will begin in New York this summer. Kangana’s fans are very excited for her debut in Hollywood industry and waiting eagerly for her upcoming film.