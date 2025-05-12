Kangana Ranaut Took A Dig At So Called GenZ For Not Knowing The Name of President of India, Deets Inside

Popular Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is currently in the news for expressing her displeasure over the young generation of the country. Earlier this week, a video surfaced on social media in which many youngsters were unable to tell the name of the President of India during a quick question-and-answer interaction on the road. The purpose behind this video was to highlight the lack of awareness among Indians about basic general knowledge, and this video also caught the attention of MP Kangana Ranaut.

Let us tell you that Kangana shared a blunt comment on this viral video and also pulled up the children who gave the wrong answer. Kangana shared a screenshot of the video on her Instagram stories. Actually, the so-called ZenG is seen in the video, whose general knowledge is revealed in this video. Actually, she was asked the name of the President of the country, but the surprising thing is that none of the youngsters present there could give the right answer.

Targeting GenZ’s Kangana said, ‘War will not kill us, but brain cell generation like locusts will definitely kill us’. In response to this question, a girl says, ‘I forgot the name, and she thinks that the current President is a man. The rest of the youngsters are also unable to answer’. Sharing the same video, Kangana wrote, ‘War will not kill us, but brain cell generation like locusts will definitely kill us.’ Kangana’s reference to war was to the recent border tension between India and Pakistan.

This video, shared on an Instagram page named ‘Gen Z Pulse’ in April, begins with an anchor asking a group of youngsters, ‘Who is the President of India?’ One girl replies, ‘I forgot his name’, while another says, ‘Murunali, I don’t know, Murunu or something else.’ The third one took the name of the previous President Ramnath Kovind, while another ‘cleverly’ took the name of Jawaharlal Nehru, saying that you did not ask whether to name the current President or not.