Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma Spotted For The First Time After Announcing His Retirement 

After announcing his retirement from Test cricket after a full 14 years, Virat Kohli was seen leaving Mumbai with his wife Anushka Sharma and was spotted at the airport. Cricket icon Kohli was seen in a good mood smiling in front of the camera. Just hours after his announcement on his Instagram handle, Virat was seen posing with Anushka at the Mumbai airport. This is the first time the two have been seen after announcing his Test retirement.

Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma

In the recent pictures shared on the internet, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were seen posing in front of the camera at the airport. At the airport, Virat adopted a casual look in a white T-shirt and beige trousers, while Anushka looked cool in a vibrant multicolor shirt and jeans. Despite appearing to be in a hurry, Virat and Anushka posed for smiling pictures before going inside and had a nice chat in front of the waiting crowd.

Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma

Let us tell you that Virat Kohli has announced his retirement from Test cricket just a month before the England tour. The 36-year-old took this decision a few days after fellow Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma said goodbye to Test cricket. The former Indian captain shared this news with his fans on Instagram on Monday.

Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma

He wrote, ‘It has been 14 years since I first wore the baggy blue in Test cricket. Honestly, I never imagined what a journey this format would take me on. It tested me, shaped me and taught me lessons that I will carry with me for a lifetime. Playing in white is a very personal experience… I have given my all in it and it has given me more than I expected. I leave with gratitude in my heart… #269, I leave.’