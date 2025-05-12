Sunita Ahuja Opens Up On Krushna Abhishek: ‘I Have No Issues With Anyone’

After years of public fallout, it seemed peace had finally returned to Govinda’s family when he and nephew Krushna Abhishek patched things up last year. While fans celebrated the long-awaited truce, Govinda’s wife Sunita Ahuja had maintained a distance, previously revealing she hadn’t received an apology from either Krushna or his wife Kashmera Shah. Now, in a fresh interview with Times Now, Sunita appears to be softening her stance.

“I still talk to Arti,” she said, referring to Krushna’s sister and fellow TV personality Arti Singh. “I didn’t attend her wedding, but she came to our home to tie rakhi to Yash (Sunita’s son). I speak to her—I have no issues with anyone. When a woman grows older, she gets busy with her own life. She has no time for grudges.”

The infamous family feud began when Govinda expressed hurt over Krushna cracking jokes about him on comedy shows, prompting Sunita to also cut ties with Krushna’s family. The rift only deepened as accusations flew back and forth—Krushna said Govinda didn’t visit his children when they were in the hospital, while Govinda called his nephew a liar. For years, the feud stayed in headlines.

Things took a turn last year when Govinda was hospitalised due to a leg injury. Krushna and Kashmera not only visited him at the hospital but also dropped by his home once he was discharged. Later, Krushna shared with ETimes that the meeting was full of warmth. “We laughed, joked, and it felt like old times,” he said. “All past grudges seemed to melt away. I was a little nervous about meeting mami (Sunita) because I knew she’d scold me.”

Though Sunita didn’t meet Krushna that day, her latest comments suggest the walls might be coming down. With her saying she’s “busy with her children” and has “no issues with anyone,” perhaps a full-fledged family reunion isn’t far off.