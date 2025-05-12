Ibrahim Ali Khan Breaks Silence On Flop Debut: ‘Wanted My First Film To Be Great’

Ibrahim Ali Khan was always destined for the spotlight—he’s Saif Ali Khan’s lookalike son and part of Bollywood’s newest nepo wave. But his big Netflix debut in Nadaaniyan opposite Khushi Kapoor didn’t go as planned. The romantic comedy received a lukewarm reception, with critics slamming the film and social media accusing him of riding on privilege. Now, in a candid new interview, Ibrahim opens up about dealing with the heat.

He admits acting wasn’t always a given. “I used to go to film sets with my dad as a kid, and it looked fun,” he said. “But I only began to seriously consider acting in high school. Everyone expected I’d be an actor, but that moment of clarity has to come from within.”

Despite his legacy, Ibrahim says debuting in today’s climate wasn’t easy. “I wanted to start earlier, but by the time Sara, Janhvi, and Ananya launched, the conversation around nepotism had shifted. It’s been around forever, but they became targets—and I knew anyone from a film family would face that now, regardless of talent. I was ready, but didn’t expect the criticism to be this intense.”

Reflecting on Nadaaniyan, he admits he’s not entirely satisfied. “People say, ‘Don’t worry, it’s just your first film.’ But that’s not enough for me. I wanted to be great in my first film. I can now see where I could’ve done better—but I’ll learn.”

He’s also had wise words from his father. “My dad told me, ‘It’s not the 2000s anymore. You can’t just show up and expect a hit.’ He said never to compromise on the script or the director, and to always come prepared.”

But the biggest encouragement came from an unexpected place—Hollywood. “Priyanka Chopra messaged me after watching the film. She said she sees potential and told me to keep my chin up and grow a thick skin. That really boosted my confidence.”

Despite a rocky start, Ibrahim seems grounded, introspective, and eager to prove himself. Round two might just be the comeback he needs.