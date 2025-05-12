Ibrahim Ali Khan Breaks Down After Saif Ali Khan’s Stabbing, Says, “I Wish I Had Been There

Months after Saif Ali Khan was stabbed, Ibrahim Ali Khan has spoken out about the harrowing incident that left the entire Khan family shaken. Ibrahim, who made his acting debut in the Netflix special film Nadaaniyan on March 7, 2025, opened up about the traumatic experience.

Ibrahim Ali Khan reacts to his father, Saif Ali Khan, being stabbed

The news of Saif Ali Khan being stabbed in his own home on January 16, 2025, had left the entire country shocked. The actor was soon admitted to the Lilavati Hospital, where he underwent surgery after a piece of knife was lodged near his spine. While Saif is now home with his family and the attacker is in police custody, the night has still left a deep impact on the entire family. And now, during an interview with GQ, the actor’s eldest son, Ibrahim Ali Khan, reacted to the same.

During the conversation, Ibrahim Ali Khan was asked about his father, Saif Ali Khan, being attacked. The actor, for the first time, addressed what had happened and revealed that he was shooting that night, and it was after 5 in the morning that he was informed about what had occurred. He added that he couldn’t sleep that night and rushed to the hospital as soon as he could.

Ibrahim Ali Khan revealed he broke down upon seeing his father

During the same conversation, Ibrahim Ali Khan recounted arriving at Lilavati Hospital to find that his father, Saif Ali Khan, had just been moved out of the ICU. He shared that Saif had asked for him and said that if Ibrahim had been present, he would have confronted the attacker himself. The statement overwhelmed Ibrahim emotionally, and he broke down. The young actor expressed his deep regret at not being there, saying:

“He had just come out of the ICU after surgery. He opened his eyes, spoke to Sara for a bit, and asked for me. I was so happy; I said, ‘I’m right here, Dad.’ And then he said, ‘If you were there, you would’ve beaten that guy up.’ That made me weep. I wish I had been there. At one point, when I heard he got stabbed, I started to think of the worst-case scenario. That’s a very scary feeling.”

Ibrahim Ali Khan denies rumours of driving Saif and Taimur to the hospital

In the same conversation, Ibrahim Ali Khan addressed the widespread speculation about him and Taimur driving Saif Ali Khan to the hospital following the attack. He clarified that contrary to rumors, he was not the one who transported Saif and his younger brother to the hospital. Ibrahim emphasized that Saif walked into the hospital on his own, despite having a knife lodged in his spine, and calmly requested assistance. He was quoted saying:

“And it was bad; it was very scary. To everyone saying I drove him to the hospital with my baby brother, I would like to clarify that my dad walked into the hospital himself. He walked in with a knife stuck in him and said, ‘I need help.'”

Ibrahim Ali Khan revealed whether the incident brought him and Saif Ali Khan closer

In his interview with GQ, Ibrahim Ali Khan shared whether the incident brought him closer to his father, Saif Ali Khan. He admitted that he now feels significantly more connected to his father. Experiencing a life-threatening moment within the family, he explained, makes you realize how easy it is to take loved ones for granted. He added that he’s now much more present in their relationship. He said:

“I feel a lot closer to him now. If someone in your immediate family has a near-death experience, you don’t take them for granted. You become more present in the relationship.”