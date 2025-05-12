Preity Zinta Apologises For ‘Curt’ Behaviour Amid Stadium Evacuation, Says, ‘The Need Of The Hour Was…’

Preity Zinta took to X to thank the audience at the Dharamshala stadium on the day the IPL match was abruptly suspended and expressed her apologies for not being able to take pictures with fans.

Preity Zinta, has spoken out about the unexpected events that occurred at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium in Dharamshala on May 8, 2025. The IPL match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals was abruptly called off after just 10.1 overs due to security concerns. In a heartfelt message shared on her official X account (formerly Twitter), Preity thanked fans and officials for their understanding and cooperation during the situation. She also issued an apology for what may have appeared as ‘curt’ behaviour amid the emergency evacuation, explaining it was prompted by the urgency and seriousness of the circumstances.

Preity Zinta Speaks Out Amid Chaos After Sudden IPL Suspension

The past few days have been marked by escalating chaos amid rising cross-border tensions between India and Pakistan. On May 8, 2025, the much-anticipated IPL clash between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals took an unexpected and dramatic turn following reports of air raid alerts in nearby areas. Airstrikes in regions such as Jammu and Pathankot prompted an abrupt suspension of the match, leaving players and fans alike in shock and uncertainty.

Amid heightened security concerns, Preity Zinta stepped in to assist authorities with the emergency evacuation efforts. Footage from the night captured her addressing the crowd, urging everyone to leave the stadium quickly and safely. Back home now, Preity took to social media to share her perspective on the incident, offering her heartfelt thanks and shedding light on the situation. On May 11, 2025, the actress broke her silence, expressing sincere gratitude to ICC Chairman Jay Shah, Arun Dhumal, CEO Satish Menon, and the entire Punjab Kings operations team for their swift and efficient handling of the stadium evacuation. In her post on X, she wrote:

“Finally back home after a crazy last few days. A heartfelt thank you to Indian Railways & our Railway minister Mr. Ashwini Vaishnaw, for helping both IPL teams and all officials & families leave Dharamshala in a safe, swift & comfortable way. A big thank you to @JayShah, Mr Arun Dhumal, BCCI & our CEO, Mr Satish Menon & the Operations team of @PunjabKingsIPL for helping co-ordinate the evacuation of our stadium in Dharamshala safely & in an orderly manner. Everything was handled so well.”

Preity Zinta’s Heartfelt Apology to Her Fans

In her post, Preity praised the fans present at the stadium for remaining calm and helping prevent any stampedes during the emergency evacuation. She acknowledged the viral videos that showed her urging fans to exit the stadium and turning down selfie requests, stressing that her main concern at the time was everyone’s safety. She wrote:

“Finally, to all the people that were in the Dharamshala stadium – Thankyou Thankyou Thankyou for not panicking & for any stampedes. You guys are absolute rock stars. I’m sorry I was a bit curt & said no to pictures with everyone, but the need of the hour was the safety of everyone, and it was my duty & responsibility to make sure everyone stays safe. Thank you for making it possible. Love you all, Ting !”

IPL 2025 put on hold amid Indo-Pak tensions

In light of the current situation, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced a one-week suspension of IPL 2025. All players, officials, and support staff have been safely transported to Delhi via a special train service arranged in coordination with Indian Railways. The BCCI remains hopeful that the tournament will resume in the near future.