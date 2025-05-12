Kangana Ranaut Slams Gen Z’s Ignorance: ‘Grasshopper Brain Cell Generation’

A street interview video showing young Indians struggling to name the President of India has sparked widespread online discussion — and it also caught the attention of actor and newly-elected MP Kangana Ranaut. On Saturday, she called out the participants for their shocking lack of general knowledge.

The video, originally posted by the Instagram page Gen Z Pulse, features several girls being asked, “Who is the President of India?” The responses ranged from “I forgot his name” to mispronunciations like “Murunali” and even incorrect answers such as “Jawaharlal Nehru” — who, in reality, was India’s first Prime Minister, not President.

Kangana reacted by posting a screengrab of the video to her Instagram Stories, circling one girl’s incorrect answer and writing, “War won’t kill us but grasshopper brain cell generation surely will.” Her remark comes in the context of recent India-Pakistan border tensions.

The video, intended to shed light on the gaps in basic civic knowledge among today’s youth, has quickly gone viral. Many netizens echoed Kangana’s sentiments, raising concerns about the education system and the influence of social media culture.

On a different note, Kangana is preparing to make her Hollywood debut in the upcoming horror film Blessed Be The Evil, co-starring Teen Wolf actor Tyler Posey and Scarlet Rose Stallone, daughter of Sylvester Stallone. As per Variety, filming is scheduled to begin this summer in New York.