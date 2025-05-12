Harshvardhan Rane Quits Sanam Teri Kasam Sequel After Mawra Hocane’s War Remark

As tensions between India and Pakistan reach a boiling point post-Operation Sindoor, a fierce social media clash has erupted between Sanam Teri Kasam co-stars Harshvardhan Rane and Pakistani actor Mawra Hocane. The row began after Rane announced he would not return for the sequel if Hocane was involved—citing her condemnation of India’s military operation as the reason.

Mawra, calling his move a “PR strategy,” lashed out on Instagram saying, “Someone I expected to have basic common sense has risen from deep slumber… this is what you come up with? A PR statement to get attention? What a pity!” Her emotional post also addressed the loss of civilian lives in Pakistan and slammed the actor for capitalizing on a volatile situation.

Harshvardhan responded strongly, saying, “That sounded like a personal attack. Fortunately, I have tolerance for that—but zero tolerance for an attack on my nation’s dignity.” He further added, “An Indian farmer would pluck out unwanted weed from his crop. It’s called WEEDING, not PR. I simply stepped down from Part 2 because I won’t work with anyone who calls India’s actions ‘cowardly.’”

He emphasised that he never named Mawra in his initial statement and deliberately avoided making it personal. “I didn’t attack her dignity as a woman. I intend to maintain that standard,” he wrote.

Mawra fired back again, saying, “So many lives lost… it’s a grave situation, and you’ve fallen from grace for nothing! While our countries are at war, this is what you come up with? Shameful and desperate.” She concluded her message by praying for civilians on both sides and criticizing those “using war for personal benefit.”

Earlier this week, Harshvardhan had shared a screenshot of Mawra’s now-viral post that read: “Strongly condemn India’s cowardly attack on Pakistan… Innocent civilians have lost their lives. May Allah protect us all.” He followed it with a firm declaration: “After reading the direct comments made about my country, I respectfully decline to be part of Sanam Teri Kasam 2 if any of the previous cast is repeated.”