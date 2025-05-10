Ranveer Singh Shares Fiery Message After Operation Sindoor, Salutes Armed Forces; Anushka, Virat Join In

Actor Ranveer Singh joined the wave of tributes pouring in for the Indian Armed Forces after their successful execution of Operation Sindoor, but his response stood out for its punch and patriotism.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Ranveer posted a striking graphic of the operation and wrote in Hindi, “Raah chalte ko hum chedte nahi. Lekin agar koi chede toh phir hum use chedte nahi.” (We don’t bother anyone who minds their business. But if someone provokes us, we don’t spare them.)

He followed it up with a bold tribute: “Salute to the courage of our armed forces and the decisiveness of our Hon. PM Shri @narendramodi.”

Operation Sindoor was launched in retaliation to the horrific Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives. In its wake, the Indian Army carried out strikes on nine terror hubs across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The night of May 8-9 also saw the Army thwart multiple drone and ceasefire violation attempts along the western border and Line of Control.

The Army confirmed, “Pakistan Armed Forces launched multiple attacks using drones and other munitions… They also resorted to numerous ceasefire violations in Jammu and Kashmir. The drone attacks were effectively repulsed and a befitting reply was given.”

Ranveer wasn’t alone in his salute. Actor Anushka Sharma, who previously shared screen space with him, also expressed deep gratitude. On Friday, she wrote on Instagram, “Eternally grateful to our Indian Armed Forces for protecting us through these times like the heroes that they are. Heartfelt gratitude to the sacrifices they and their families have made.”

Her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli, also saluted the military’s efforts.