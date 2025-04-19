‘Be Vigilant’: Ranveer Singh Warns Fans After Deepfake Video Surfaces

Ranveer Singh has raised concerns about the misuse of artificial intelligence after a deepfake video of him went viral on social media. The manipulated clip, which falsely portrayed him endorsing a political party ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, was originally shot during his recent visit to Varanasi. In the genuine footage, Ranveer was seen exploring the spiritual and cultural richness of the holy city.

Taking to his official social media handles, the actor cautioned his followers about the growing threat of deepfake technology. Without naming any party, Ranveer urged everyone to be alert and aware of such misinformation tactics, emphasising how easily visual content can be twisted to spread false narratives.

Deepfakes continue to plague celebrities

The incident involving Ranveer echoes a similar case faced by actor Aamir Khan. A few weeks ago, a manipulated video of Aamir was circulated online, showing him allegedly making political endorsements. His team was quick to respond, releasing a statement that read, “He would like to clarify that this is a fake video and totally untrue.” They confirmed that an FIR had been filed with Mumbai Police’s Cyber Crime Cell to address the matter.

Ranveer’s upcoming projects

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer was last seen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, directed by Karan Johar. The film also featured Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan. He is currently gearing up for a number of high-profile projects including Don 3 and Singham Again. Reports also suggest that he may soon be collaborating with director S. Shankar on a yet-to-be-announced film.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

Ranveer’s strong stand against deepfake misuse highlights a growing concern in the age of AI — where misinformation can spread fast and easily blur the lines between truth and fiction.