‘Sab Kuch Theek Nahi Hai’: Archana Puran Singh’s Family Vlog Full Of Playful Banter At Mumbai Museum

Archana puran singh along with husband Parmeet Sethi and their sons Ayushmaan and Aaryamann, recently dropped another entertaining family vlog — this time from Mumbai’s quirky Museum of Paradox. The family outing quickly turned into a session of lighthearted banter, leaving fans both amused and reassured that all the “drama” was just in jest.

Playful punchlines, not serious statements

The vlog opens with the family en route to the museum, known for its optical illusions. Ayushmaan begins by describing the attraction, saying, “It’s not a normal museum, it has a lot of optical illusions. Cheezein jaisi dikhti hain vaisi hai nahi (Things are not as they seem).”

Archana jumps in with a witty remark, “Humari family ki tarah. Jaisi dikhti hai vaisi hai nahi (Just like our family – not as it seems),” prompting Ayushmaan to turn dramatically to the camera and say, “Sab kuch theek nahi hai guys (Things are not okay, guys).” Not one to miss a beat, Aaryamann adds, “Send help!” Archana, breaking into laughter, ended the impromptu skit with a firm yet funny “What nonsense!”

Fans quickly caught on to the fun nature of the exchange, recognising it as just another example of the family’s signature tongue-in-cheek humour.

Family fun with growing fan love

Since starting their vlog in December, Archana and her family have seen their subscriber count soar to nearly 653K. Their mix of casual fun, celebrity guests, and relatable family moments continues to strike a chord with audiences. Recent vlogs have focused on trying new food joints around Mumbai, keeping viewers engaged and entertained.

Still active on screen

Archana, known for films like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Mohabbatein, was last seen in Nadaaniyan with Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor. Parmeet Sethi, remembered fondly for his role in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, recently appeared in the web series The Magic of Shiri.

With humour, heart, and heaps of charm, the Sethi family proves once again why their content is anything but ordinary — and everything is absolutely okay.