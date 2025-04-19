Jaat Makers Issue Apology After FIR Over Scene Allegedly Hurting Christian Sentiment

Sunny Deol and Randeep Hooda’s latest film Jaat has found itself in the midst of a major controversy after a scene in the movie was flagged for allegedly hurting the religious sentiments of the Christian community. While the film had promised high-octane action, a particular dialogue sparked outrage, leading to legal action and a public apology from the makers.

Scene removed after backlash, makers apologise

On April 18, 2025, an FIR was lodged against the film’s team, including actors Sunny Deol, Randeep Hooda, Vineet Kumar Singh, director Gopichand Malineni, and producer Neveen Melineni. The complaint accused the film of disrespecting Christianity and promoting religious disharmony.

In response, the filmmakers promptly issued an official apology and announced that the controversial scene had been removed from the film. In a statement shared on social media, they said:

“To whomsoever it may concern, there has been a backlash for a specific scene in the film. The scene has been removed from the film with immediate effect.”

The makers further clarified that they had no intention of causing offense and expressed remorse over the matter.

“Our intention was not to hurt any religious sentiments. We deeply regret it and have taken immediate action to delete the scene from the film. We sincerely apologize to everyone whose beliefs have been hurt.”

Why the scene triggered controversy

The controversy began when members of the Christian community raised concerns about a scene that allegedly disrespected Jesus Christ and certain religious practices. The complaint, filed by Viklav Goldy at Sadar Police Station, stated that the dialogue could incite anti-Christian sentiment and potentially encourage attacks on churches.

The FIR was registered under Section 295A of the Indian Penal Code, which deals with deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings. The complainants demanded immediate action, prompting the makers to respond swiftly.

More about Jaat

Jaat features Sunny Deol and Randeep Hooda in lead roles, alongside Vineet Kumar Singh. Directed by Gopichand Malineni, the film was marketed as an intense action drama. The controversy, however, overshadowed its release, forcing the team to make quick edits and reaffirm their commitment to respecting all faiths.