Amid Phule Controversy, Anurag Kashyap Issues Apology After Family Faces Threats: ‘Won’t Take Back What I Said’

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has issued a note of apology amid the growing backlash over his remarks on the Brahmin community and the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) regarding the ongoing Phule controversy. Sharing a post on Instagram, Kashyap clarified that while he does not regret his original statements, he is disturbed by the threats being made towards his family, friends, and colleagues.

Anurag says he won’t retract statements

“I can’t and won’t take back what I said,” Kashyap wrote, adding that his apology is not for the post itself but for one line that was “taken out of context.” The filmmaker stated that his daughter, family, and associates have received rape and death threats in the aftermath of the row. “No opinion or statement is worth putting them through this,” he said.

Kashyap also directed his message to the Brahmin community, stating, “If you want to abuse someone, abuse me. My family hasn’t said anything.” In a strong message, he continued, “Spare the women, Brahmins. Even scriptures teach that much. It’s not just in manuwaad. Decide what kind of Brahmin you are. This is my apology.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap10)

He captioned the post: “Manuwaadiyon aur gair sanskaari Brahmino ke liye. Maafi.” (Apology to the Manuwadis and Brahmins without values.)

The comment that triggered the backlash

The controversy erupted after a comment Anurag had made in response to a troll on Instagram. When someone wrote, “Brahmins are your father,” Anurag had replied: “Brahmin pe main m*******a.. koi problem?” He later reposted the exchange, writing, “Everyone read the answer and began the outrage. See the context too, cowards.” He went on to call those hiding behind scriptures “lazy people who belittle others to elevate themselves,” and added, “You’ll always remain fools to me.”

Complaint filed against Anurag

Following the social media storm, a formal police complaint was filed in Mumbai against the filmmaker. An advocate posted on X (formerly Twitter), urging the Mumbai Police to register an FIR, stating that the remarks posed a potential threat to public order. The police have not yet confirmed if an FIR has been filed.

About the Phule row

Phule, starring Pratik Gandhi and Patralekhaa, is based on the lives of social reformers Jyotirao Phule and Savitribai Phule. The CBFC had initially asked the filmmakers to make several changes, including modifying or removing words such as “Mang,” “Mahar,” and “Peshwai,” along with replacing the phrase “3,000 saal purani ghulami” with “kai saal purani ghulami.” The film was earlier slated to release on April 11 but was postponed to April 25 after objections were raised by a section of the Brahmin community.