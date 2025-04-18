Anurag Kashyap Shuts Down Rumours, Says He’s ‘Busier Than Shah Rukh Khan’ After Mumbai Exit

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap finally addressed the buzz around his move out of Mumbai, making it clear he hasn’t quit filmmaking—just the toxic environment of Bollywood. While reports suggest he’s now based in Bengaluru, the filmmaker confirmed on April 17 that he’s far from idle. In fact, he’s juggling so much work, he joked that he’s “busier than Shah Rukh Khan.”

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the Kennedy Director wrote, “I have relocated cities. I have not left filmmaking. For all the people who think I am frustrated and gone. I am here, and I am busier than Shah Rukh Khan (I have to be; I don’t make as much money). I don’t have dates until 2028.”

Kashyap had earlier announced his plan to leave Mumbai, citing the creative stagnation in the Hindi film industry. Speaking to The Hindu, the Gangs of Wasseypur maker said, “The industry become too toxic. Everyone is chasing unrealistic targets, trying to make the next Rs 500 and Rs 800 crore film. The creative atmosphere is gone.”

He echoed similar sentiments in a chat with The Hollywood Reporter India, stating, “That’s why I want to move out. Literally, next year, I’m moving out of Mumbai.” And now, it’s official.

Kashyap also hinted that he has at least five upcoming projects lined up, with no open dates till 2028—proving that his move south hasn’t slowed him down one bit.