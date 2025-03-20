Anurag Kashyap Calls Out Netflix India: ‘Hypocrisy’ Over Creative Freedom!

Anurag Kashyap has openly criticised Netflix’s top executives for their ‘hypocrisy’ in approving content for the Indian market. The filmmaker expressed frustration that Indian creators are not given the same creative freedom as their Western counterparts.

Anurag Kashyap Praises “Adolescence”

Taking to Instagram, Anurag praised the British Netflix drama “Adolescence”, expressing admiration and envy. He highlighted the impressive performances of child actor Owen Cooper and Stephen Graham, who also co-created the show. Kashyap acknowledged the meticulous preparation behind the series, particularly its unique approach of shooting each episode in a single take.

Anurag Kashyap Slams Netflix India and Ted Sarandos

In the comments section, Anurag directly addressed Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos and Chief Content Officer Bela Bajaria, accusing them of hypocrisy. He referenced Sarandos’ statement about groundbreaking content and argued that Netflix India operates on an entirely different standard. He claimed that if “Adolescence” had been pitched in India, it would likely have been rejected or reduced to a 90-minute film with a conventional ending.

Kashyap also recounted his own struggles with Netflix India, particularly after Sacred Games. He criticized the platform’s lack of empathy, creative courage, and decision-making, calling out the series head and team members who are frequently replaced. He expressed frustration over the difficulty of creating powerful and honest content under what he called a “dishonest and morally corrupt” leadership.

Criticism of Netflix’s Approach to Indian Content

Anurag accused Netflix of prioritizing subscriptions over storytelling in India. He lamented the shift from earlier times when executives like Eric Barmack actively sought out innovative projects to the current state, where Netflix India backs weakly developed shows like “Saare Jahan Se Achcha”, which has already undergone multiple directorial changes and reshoots.

Despite his strong words, Kashyap ended on a hopeful note. He pointed out that Netflix India’s best content, such as “Delhi Crime” and “Black Warrant”, was either acquired or initially undervalued by the platform (“Kohrra”, “Trial by Fire”). He expressed hope that the success of “Adolescence” would push Netflix India to reassess its approach to content creation.

About Adolescence

Created by Jack Thorne and Stephen Graham Adolescence is a British miniseries about a 13-year-old boy accused of murder. The show, known for its single-take scenes, received widespread acclaim upon its release on March 13.