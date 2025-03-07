Anurag Kashyap Reveals Streaming Platform Wanted To Turn His Show Into ‘Money Heist’

Acclaimed filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, known for his bold storytelling and unfiltered opinions, recently opened up about his creative struggles in the industry. In a conversation with The Hindu, he revealed that he walked away from a streaming platform’s project after they attempted to transform his show into something resembling Money Heist.

Kashyap, a celebrated name in Bollywood for his directorial ventures and occasional acting roles, also shared insights into his recent projects. He disclosed that he had initially written a film for Malayalam superstar Mohanlal, with his longtime cinematographer Rajeev Ravi in mind for direction. However, the project did not take off, leading him to rework the script into Kennedy, starring Sunny Leone and Rahul Bhat.

The filmmaker elaborated on the origins of Kennedy’s protagonist, Uday Shetty, an undercover cop. The character was first introduced to him by veteran director Sudhir Mishra and had stayed with him for years. Kashyap had even envisioned a sequel in the form of a web series where the character survives the events of the film.

Despite the film securing clearance from the censor board, Kashyap revealed that its fate was impacted by financial troubles at Zee Studios. The production company had suffered losses from previous films, and key executives associated with Kennedy had exited the company.

This is not the first time Kashyap has faced obstacles in bringing his films to audiences. His previous works, including Black Friday and Gulaal, encountered significant roadblocks, while his debut feature, Paanch, remains unreleased.

Known for his uncompromising artistic vision, Kashyap’s latest revelations highlight the ongoing creative struggles filmmakers face in balancing their vision with industry demands.