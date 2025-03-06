Anurag Kashyap Bids Adieu To Bollywood: ‘Too Toxic, No Creative Joy!

Renowned filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has officially announced his departure from Bollywood, citing the industry’s excessive focus on box office numbers and lack of creative freedom. In a recent interaction with The Hindu, Kashyap expressed his disillusionment with the Hindi film industry, which he described as “toxic.”

“I want to stay away from film people. The industry has become too toxic. Everyone is chasing unrealistic targets, trying to make the next Rs 500 or Rs 800 crore film. The creative atmosphere is gone,” he stated.

This is not the first time Kashyap has voiced his concerns about the industry’s commercial-driven approach. Last year, in a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter India, he had spoken about his frustration, calling the system “disgusting” and “disappointing.”

According to The Hindu, sources indicate that the director has likely relocated to Bengaluru and is keen on working in South Indian cinema, where he believes there is greater scope for artistic experimentation. Kashyap has often praised filmmakers from the South, admitting that he envies their ability to take risks without constant commercial pressures.

“I envy them (South filmmakers). Because now, it’s difficult for me to go out and experiment. It comes at a cost, which makes my producers think about profit. They ask, ‘Where are my margins? I’m losing money.’ I tell them, ‘If you don’t want to make this movie, don’t make it.’ But before a film even starts, it becomes about ‘how do we sell it?’ The joy of filmmaking is sucked out. That’s why I want to move out. Literally, next year, I’m moving out of Mumbai,” he had told The Hollywood Reporter India.

Despite his departure, Kashyap remains active in the industry. He will next be seen in Dacoit, where he plays a police officer. The bilingual film, shot in Hindi and Telugu, features Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur in lead roles. The release date is yet to be announced.

Currently, Kashyap is promoting Footage, a Malayalam thriller directed by Saiju Sreedharan. The film, which stars Manju Warrier, Vishak Nair, and Gayathri Ashok, was released in August last year. Its Hindi version is slated to premiere on March 7, 2025, with Kashyap serving as the film’s presenter.