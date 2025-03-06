‘Mrs’ Sparks A Cultural Shift, Filmmaker Arati Kadav Feels ‘Tethered To A Sisterhood’

For years, Arati Kadav has lingered on the fringes of Bollywood, crafting sci-fi tales on shoestring budgets while the industry largely ignored her. With a distinct yet modest body of work—two inventive shorts (55 Km/sec, The Astronaut and His Parrot) and a critically acclaimed feature-length debut (Cargo)—she found her voice with ease. However, Bollywood has long been unkind to independent female filmmakers, especially those who dare to carve out unconventional spaces.

But over the past three weeks, something has shifted. Kadav, once met with indifference, now finds herself at the centre of conversations. The reason? Mrs., her latest film starring Sanya Malhotra, an official remake of the Malayalam classic The Great Indian Kitchen. The film has sparked widespread discussion, trending across social media and igniting debates within households. As men grapple with the uncomfortable mirror it holds up to them, women have embraced it with a deep sense of solidarity.

Speaking exclusively to The Indian Express, Kadav shared how overwhelming the response has been, particularly from women. “I have received messages from strangers and from women I lost touch with years ago. There is a sense of belonging as if the film has spoken not just for me but has spoken me into a community I didn’t realise was waiting,” she said.

The film’s impact is palpable. Audiences have begun to recognise Kadav in public spaces, stopping her from expressing gratitude. But beyond public acclaim, Mrs. has stirred something deeply personal for the filmmaker. Watching it alongside her mother, Kadav found herself in tears—an emotional release that went beyond mere pride.

With Mrs., she has also sent ripples through the industry. Bollywood’s rigid structures and unwritten rules—where filmmakers must either conform or disappear—may still stand, but Kadav has subtly shifted the ground beneath them.

She delved into the thought process behind adapting such a powerful story. Kadav spoke about her intent to portray male characters with nuance, her choice to frame the narrative as a coming-of-age story, and the need to challenge Bollywood’s romanticised depiction of Karva Chauth.

For Arati Kadav, this moment is more than just success—it’s a reckoning. The game may still belong to the industry’s gatekeepers, but she has proven that the rules are not as unshakable as they once seemed.