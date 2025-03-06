Lady Superstar No More? Internet Trolls Nayanthara For Ditching Her Crown

Actress Nayanthara, often referred to as ‘Lady Superstar’ by her fans, recently announced that she no longer wishes to be associated with the title. Her decision, seemingly made for creative reasons, quickly became a topic of online discussion. Adding fuel to the debate, popular YouTuber Jammy Pants took to Instagram on March 5 to subtly mock the actress’s decision.

Jammy Pants Takes a Dig at Nayanthara

Without directly naming Nayanthara, Jammy Pants posted an Instagram story humorously mirroring her announcement. In his post, he jokingly urged his followers not to call him “Maharaaj Anmol Jamwal of Jammu” anymore, stating that while he was grateful for such titles, he preferred simply being addressed as ‘Jammy.’ He further explained that such grand titles often create expectations and preconceived notions that overshadow his work as a content creator.

His post read:

“I would urge all my fans to not refer to me as ‘Maharaaj Anmol Jamwal of Jammu’ anymore! While I am grateful for such titles, it often takes away from the work I do as there are expectations & preconceived notions that come with my stardom and association with such a title! I truly resonate with ‘Jammy’: The regular chap providing you reviews on a weekly basis! I hope you address me the same way! Love you guys.”

His lighthearted jab came just hours after Nayanthara shared her own statement on X, formerly Twitter, about distancing herself from the ‘Lady Superstar’ title.

Netizens React: Divided Opinions Online

Jammy Pants’ post quickly spread across social media platforms, including Reddit, where users expressed mixed reactions. While some found the YouTuber’s dig hilarious, others defended Nayanthara’s choice.

One Reddit user commented, “I wonder what THE Vijay Devarakonda thinks of this..” while another wrote, “It would be really hilarious if every celeb/influencer started putting such stories, lmao.” Some found it a fitting response, calling it a “perfect way to mock unnecessary statements.”

However, many users defended Nayanthara, arguing that she had held the title long before her Bollywood debut and should not be ridiculed for choosing to step away from it. One user pointed out, “Nayanthara had that title even before she got into Bollywood, even before all the documentary drama happened. You can’t undermine her stardom down south.”

Another netizen criticized Jammy Pants for targeting the actress, stating, “Funny how male actors give themselves grand titles, but a woman renouncing hers gets mocked. Kamal Haasan did something similar last year. Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, and Jr NTR all push titles for themselves, but sure, let’s troll Nayanthara for not wanting one.”

As the debate rages on, Nayanthara remains silent on the matter, while Jammy Pants’ post continues to spark discussions across social media.