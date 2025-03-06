‘I’m Unique’: Neil Nitin Mukesh Opens Up On Losing Roles Due To Fair Skin

Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh has spoken about the challenges he faces in the film industry due to his fair skin. In a recent interview with Hindi Rush, the actor revealed that he has lost out on several roles because of his skin tone. He expressed frustration over the fact that while other actors have been able to break stereotypes, he has struggled to do the same.

“Give Attention to Acting as Well”

Reflecting on his unique position in the industry, Neil said, “I agree that in a country with a population of about 140 crore, I am unique. But that doesn’t mean I don’t fit the perspective of a common man. The problem isn’t that I am not trying.” He further pointed out that with advancements in makeup and technology, an actor’s appearance can be transformed entirely. “Today, we can make white skin look dark, right? So, give some attention to acting as well. If you believe I can act, give me an opportunity,” he added.

The actor also cited examples of Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan—both of whom are fair-skinned and have successfully played diverse roles. “Even if the role is of a gangster or someone else, won’t I fit that mould? Saif Ali Khan saab could do Langda Tyagi in Omkara, right? Hrithik Roshan saab broke himself free from the ‘Greek God’ mould and did Super 30, right? They can get opportunities off the ground, but here, I have to keep trying.”

Neil Nitin Mukesh’s Film Journey

Neil Nitin Mukesh began his career as a child artist in the late 1980s before making his debut as a lead actor in Johnny Gaddaar (2007). He has been part of successful films such as New York, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, and Golmaal Again.

The actor was last seen in Hisaab Barabar, alongside R. Madhavan and Kirti Kulhari. Despite his body of work, he believes that preconceived notions about his appearance continue to affect the kind of roles he is offered.

Neil’s candid remarks highlight the ongoing debate in Bollywood regarding typecasting and the industry’s approach to physical attributes in casting decisions.