Singer Kalpana Raghavendar Denies Suicide Attempt, Clarifies Sleeping Pill Overdose

Playback singer Kalpana Raghavendar has addressed recent speculation surrounding her alleged suicide attempt, dismissing the claims as false. Speaking to the media, she clarified that she mistakenly consumed an excessive dose of sleeping pills due to persistent sleep issues.

According to a PTI report, Kalpana had traveled from Ernakulam to Hyderabad on March 4. Struggling with insomnia, she initially took eight sleeping pills, but later consumed ten more, leading to unconsciousness.

Her husband, unable to reach her over multiple calls, grew concerned and sought help from members of the Colony Welfare Association. The association members alerted the KPHB Police Station, prompting authorities to intervene. Upon arrival at her residence, police officers and community members had to enter through the kitchen after receiving no response. They found Kalpana unconscious and rushed her to a nearby hospital for medical attention.

Once she regained consciousness, her daughter also addressed the media, refuting rumors of a suicide attempt. “It was just a slight overdose of prescribed medication due to general life stress. Our family is perfectly fine. My mom will be back in a few days,” she reassured.

Reports suggest that Kalpana and her daughter had a disagreement over her studies, with the singer proposing a move to Hyderabad, which her daughter was reluctant to accept. While this may have caused emotional distress, Kalpana has now recovered and assured her well-wishers that there is no reason for concern.

The singer’s clarification comes amid widespread speculation, highlighting the impact of misinformation surrounding mental health issues.

Helpline Information

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health concerns, seek immediate support from mental health professionals or local helplines. Several NGOs and organizations provide confidential assistance to those in distress.