Do You Know That Deepika Padukone Replaced Priyanka Chopra In ‘Goliyon Ki Raasleela: Ramleela’? Later Did Item Number

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is one of the most popular film directors who has successfully proved himself in the industry and is popularly known as “The Huge Sets Man”. His popular film ‘Goliyon Ki Raasleela: Ramleela’ was the most talked about movie of the year 2013. The film starred Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles, Priyanka Chopra, who performed an item number in the film. But do you know that the director had initially shortlisted two other actresses for the female lead!

Yes, we are telling you the truth, before Deepika, Kareena Kapoor, and Priyanka Chopra were considered for the role. While Kareena refused to play the role, Priyanka agreed to play the role of Leela. However, Deepika later replaced her at the last moment, after which Priyanka did the item song ‘Ram Chahe Leela’. All this was revealed by Priyanka Chopra’s mother Madhu Chopra who recently gave an interview to one of the media houses.

During the interview, Priyanka’s mother revealed that she was not disappointed with Sanjay Leela Bhansali and was very happy even after being replaced. Madhu said, ‘I don’t remember much about that time. All I know is that when I was with my patients in my clinic, she went to the office next to him. When she came back, she said I am doing just one song in ‘Ramleela’. I asked her, ‘What happened?’ She said, ‘I think it’s better.’

Madhu further said, ‘Maybe she has taken a well thought out decision. Maybe they had some good discussions and she agreed to something like that because they are still friends.’ When the host mentioned that Bhansali was hesitant to ask Priyanka to consider ‘Mary Kom’ as she is still upset about not being cast in ‘Ramleela’, her mother said, ‘She doesn’t have a vengeful attitude. She did the film because Sanjay asked her to. Omung (director, Kumar) was the director and she stayed with Mary Kom for some time to see everything.’