Kim Kardashian’s 15-Year-Old Nephew Became Father of A Son, Actress Fiercely Trolled On Social Media

Kim Kardashian is one of the most discussed Hollywood actresses who is always in the news headlines. However, this time, not the actress but her nephew Kourtney Kardashian’s 15-year-old son is becoming viral on social media. There are many memes going viral on social media that Kourtney Kardashian’s only 15-year-old son Mason Disick is the father of a child. Now the Kourtney has broken the silence on these rumors and has given a befitting reply to those who say such things.

Kim Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian recently lashed out at the rumors going on about her son Mason Disick of becoming a father and called these reports wrong on Instagram Stories. She said that the speculations about her 15-year-old son becoming a father are completely wrong and the speculations are clearly false and advised people not to spread such rumours in public and retard his image publicly.

Kourtney Kardashian

The actress further wrote, ‘I rarely talk about rumors or conspiracies about myself or my family, but this is about my child and it would be wrong to let anyone think for even a moment that these are true. These reports are not true.’ She also wrote that Mason does not have any children. She also said that fake social media accounts have been created in Mason’s name to spread such rumours.

Mason

Kourtney further said that her son has no public profile and urged fans not to trust everything they see online. At the same time, Mason’s father Scott Disick has also talked about Mason’s teenage and said, ‘If Mason is going through any trouble, then I talk to him about my life. Like the mistakes I have made, what I have done and what has worked for me, what has not worked for me.’