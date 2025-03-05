Karnataka Congress MLA Claimed To Reveal Proof For Rashmika Mandanna Not Attending Bangalore International Film Festival

Pushpa 2 fame and popular South Indian actress Rashmika Mandanna has been accused of refusing to participate in the Bangalore International Film Festival. Since she refused to participate in the show, she has been surrounded by multiple controversies and now a debate has started between Kannada cinema fans and politicians. However, her team has called these allegations ‘completely false’, after which the MLA also claimed that they will release proof of it.

Rashmika Mandanna

Amid the growing protest against the actress, a source close to Rashmika Mandanna released an official statement in media to clarify her stand on this situation and said, ‘It has been alleged in some news reports that Rashmika has refused to participate in the Bengaluru Film Festival and made derogatory statements about it and the state as well. These news reports are completely false and there is no truth in them, these are just rumours.’

Rashmika Mandanna

After Rashmika’s team denied the allegations, Karnataka Congress MLA Ravi Ganiga said that he has solid evidence to support his claims and said, ‘This is not Rashmika’s statement we are talking about, but the statement of Rashmika’s team. We will release the evidence against her publicly that we had invited Rashmika to the film festival, but she refused to come to the event.’ He has also alleged that the actress was invited several times but she refused without giving any valid reason for her decision.

Rashmika Mandanna

While interacting with the media, Ravi Ganiga said, ‘Rashmika Mandanna started her career with ‘Kirik Party’. When we invited her to the International Film Festival last year, she refused. One of our MLA friends visited her house 10-12 times to invite her,, but she refused and even insulted the Kannada language even though she grew up here in the industry. Shouldn’t we teach her a lesson?’