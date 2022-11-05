In November, singer Palak Muchhal is ready to tie the knot with music composer Mithoon. The two worked together in Aashiqui 2. The singer has now started the pre-wedding festivities with her family and friends ahead of the day.

Palak’s Haldi ceremony pictures are now out online. Her brother Palash Muchhal and actor Sheeba shared the photos. The bride-to-be looked as beautiful as ever in a yellow lehenga with floral accessories. In one picture, Palash is seen happily applying haldi on his sister’s cheeks. He captioned it, “Behen ki Haldi #PalMit.”

Meanwhile, Sheeba dropped more inside pictures from the Haldi event. The bride squad dressed in yellow and posin with Palak. Cricketer Smriti Mandhana is a part of this team. Sheeba captioned it, “Team Bride #PalMit #haldiceremony.”

Meanwhile, pictures of the mehendi ceremony have also come from the paparazzi. For mehendi night, Palak wore a teal lehenga as she happily decorated her hands with mehendi. She posed with family members. She posed with her friends attending her intimate celebration.

After the wedding in Mumbai, Palak and Mithoon will reportedly head to the singer’s hometown Indore. They will be doing a wedding reception here. Meanwhile, Neha Kakkar, Arijit Singh, Shreya Ghoshal, and many more celebrities are likely to attend their wedding.

Sweet voice holder Palak has been in the industry for several years. Some of her hit songs are Meri Aashiqui, Teri Meri Kahaani, and Chaahu Main Ya Na. Mithoon on the other hand composed music for popular films like Kalyug, Lamhaa, Half Girlfriend, Kabir Singh etc.