Varun Dhawan Diagnosed With Vestibular Hypofunction; Says, “I Just Shut Down”

After learning he had vestibular hypofunction, actor Varun Dhawan said he just shut down. Varun, in a recent interview, also claimed he was at a loss to explain what had occurred to him. He continued by saying that individuals “went back to the same rat race” following the Covid-19 epidemic. The effort Varun put into JugJugg Jeeyo made him feel like he “was running for an election,” he said.

Dharma Productions and Viacom18 Studios co-produced the family comedy-drama JugJugg Jeeyo, which was directed by Raj Mehta. The film features Kiara Advani, Manish Paul, Prajakta Koli, and Prajakta Kapoor alongside Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Neetu Kapoor. On its first release date of June 24th, it quickly rose to the ranks of 2022’s highest-grossing Hindi films, earning over 135 crore dollars throughout the world.

When asked about life after the epidemic, Varun said, “The minute we opened doors, don’t you believe we went back to the same rat race?” in an interview with India Today. How many of you can honestly say that you’ve evolved? Everyone seems to be putting forth extra effort. I began to exert so much effort (with) my film JugJugg Jeeyo that I felt as though I were campaigning for office. Why I am so hard on myself, I will never know.

Furthermore, he said, “Recently, I simply shut down. To be honest, I had no idea what had taken place for me. When my vestibular system stopped working properly, I had vestibular hypofunction, which causes problems with one’s equilibrium. However, I put too much pressure on myself. Nobody seems to care why we’re doing this race; we’re simply doing it. For some higher reason, I believe we are all here. “I’m looking for my own, and maybe others will, too.”

Bhediya, directed by Amar Kaushik, is a horror comedy starring Varun. Kriti Sanon and Abhishek Banerjee also appear in the film, which will be released on November 25. They filmed there earlier this year. In addition to starring opposite Janhvi Kapoor in the upcoming Bawaal from filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari, he will also appear in the film. It will be released on April 7, 2023, and was produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.