South Superstar Rana Daggubati’s Wife Miheeka Bajaj Is Pregnant?- Deets Inside

Good news has been heard one after the other in the film corridors. In a way, where many celebs are getting married, then there are some parents. Meanwhile, some similar news has come to light about the famous South actor couple Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj.

According to the report of Spot Boy, Rana is going to become a father soon. His wife Miheeka Bajaj is pregnant these days. Recently, Mihika shared a post on Karva Chauth and since then there is speculation that she is pregnant. In her post, she wrote – 2 souls, 2 people, 2 hands, 1 promise. Together for eternity, celebrating love, today and every day. You make me whole. Although, no official statement of pregnancy has been issued by this couple yet, but it is being said that this couple can announce it soon.

Rana and Miheeka got married on August 8, 2020, in the presence of 30 people at Ramanaidu Studio. Both knew each other for a long time. The two talked during the lockdown and Rana proposed to them. Let us tell you that Miheeka Bajaj is an event planner and she has ‘Dew Drop Design Studio’ in Mumbai.

Talking about the film career of the actor, he has recently completed his 12 years in the film industry. He will soon be seen in the second episode of The Journey of India documentary-series. Not only this, three producers are working together on 2 films. Rana has also appeared in many Bollywood films of South films. This list includes films like Dum Maaro Dum, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Baby, Welcome to New York, and Housefull 4. He was recently seen working in the film Virata Parvam, which was released on the big screen. Sai Pallavi played the lead role with him in this film.