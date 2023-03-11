Style Diaries: Sara Ali Khan In Sunshine Yellow Co-Ord Set Will Steal Away Your Summer Fashion Blues!

Sara Ali Khan is the epitome of a style icon. She is constantly experimenting with their sartorial looks. Once again, the actress impressed us with their sense of style.

Sara Ali Khan’s amazing fashion sense and wardrobe choices are well-liked by her fans. Sara can pull off anything in the fashion world, whether it’s her stunning red-carpet looks, travel athleisure, or festive ensembles.

Sara shared several photos of herself and her upcoming co-star Chitrangada Singh on Instagram.

Her of their magnificent gowns, they were also speaking louder than words could possibly be. Sara wore a yellow David Koma co-ord set with a strappy crop top and a midi skirt with a side slit for the photos. The thigh-high slit added a sophisticated touch to the outfit.

Outfit Details

Her latest series of photos in a sunshine yellow co-ord set is a must-see for summers. The David Koma two-piece co-ord set included a strappy crop top with a ribbed bustline and a sweetheart neck and a body-fit midi skirt with a dramatic side slit.

Accessorised the look

She completed her monochrome ensemble with a pair of yellow strappy heels and accessorised with a wide golden bracelet and a few rings that complemented her yellow ensemble.

Glam Picks

Her glam makeup included kohl-filled eyes, lots of mascara, flushed cheeks, shimmery eyelids, and a brownish lip colour. She opted for delicate curls in her hair.

On Professional Front

Meanwhile, Khan’s most recent film appearance was in ‘Atrangi Re’. Following that, she has a full schedule, including ‘Gaslight,’ ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan,’ and ‘Murder Mubarak,’ as well as untitled projects by Laxman Utekar and Jagan Shakti.