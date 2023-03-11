When Saif Ali Khan Had Advised All Men To Marry Much Younger And Beautiful Women- Read On!

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan make for an adorable couple of B-Town. They are going strong in their marriage since a long time. When Saif married Kareena in 2012, he was criticised for settling down with her as Kareena was 10 years younger to him.

Though there is not much discussion on this now, in 2014 Saif had addressed the same. He gave a special advice to all the men too.

When asked if marrying Kareena was the best thing for him, the actor said that he would like to advice all men to marry much younger women than themselves.

In an interview with Filmfare, Saif had said, “Of course I can say that. Actually no, it’s not the best thing. Okay, it is the best thing that has happened to me.” When the actor was asked if age difference affects a relationship, Saif had stated, “I would advise all men to marry very young and beautiful women. It’s fairly obvious. Men mature a little late and women age faster”.

For the unversed, before Kareena, Saif had married Amrita Singh, who was 13 years older than him. The duo has two children- Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan. Saif fell in love with Kareena on the sets of the film ‘Tashan’. They have been together for more than 15 years now and are parents to two kids- Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan.