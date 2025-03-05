Suniel Shetty Showered Love On Son-In-Law KL Rahul For His Outstanding Performance In ICC Champions Trophy

The semi-final match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 was played between India and Australia in Dubai on the evening of 4 March, in which the Indian team took revenge of 2023 and defeated them by 4 wickets and made their place in the finals. However, the last six hit in the end was from KL Rahul’s bat and the country won with that. Now Rahul’s father-in-law Suniel Shetty has reacted to this victory of the Indian team and Rahul.

KL Rahul And Suniel Shetty

After Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya were out of the match and the loss of 6 wickets, it seemed that it would be quite difficult for the Indian team to win the match however, when KL Rahul scored 36 runs in 33 balls and wrapped up the match in 48.1 overs, he made everyone love him. After this historic victory, the whole country was overjoyed and the public celebrated Diwali even before Holi for winning the match.

Suniel Shetty And KL Rahul

However, whenever Rahul performs well in the match, his wife and Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty and actor Suniel Shetty definitely get overjoyed. The actor has shared an ICC reel on his official Instagram handle, in which his son-in-law is seen hitting a six and seeing him do so, some small children are jumping with joy in the stadium. Now the actor expressed happiness on this by making Nazar Battu and Black Heart emoji.

Athiya Shetty And KL Rahul

At the same time, Athiya Shetty has also showered love on her husband through the Red Heart emoji. This happiness is double for Suniel Shetty because on one hand, the son-in-law’s bat has taken the Indian team to the finals. At the same time, in the month of April, he is also going to become a grandfather and the cricketer is going to become a father.