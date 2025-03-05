Singer Kalpana Raghavendar Hospitalised After Alleged Suicide Attempt

Popular Telugu playback singer Kalpana Raghavendar was reportedly found unconscious at her residence in Hyderabad on Tuesday. According to news agency PTI, the police were alerted by the Residents’ Association, following which they forced entry into her home and rushed her to a hospital.

Singer in Stable Condition

Officials from KPHB Police Station stated that Kalpana had consumed sleeping pills, and further details would be revealed after she regained consciousness. Doctors treating her confirmed that her condition is now stable and out of danger.

Her husband, Prasad, who was in Chennai at the time, grew concerned after being unable to reach her for two days. He subsequently asked local community members to check on her, leading to the discovery of her unconscious state. She was admitted to a private hospital in Nizampet, where fellow singers Geeta Madhuri, Sunitha, and others visited her.

Investigation Underway

Kalpana had recently returned from Kerala to Hyderabad for an event, according to police sources. Authorities are currently investigating the circumstances that led to the alleged suicide attempt.

Who is Kalpana Raghavendar?

Kalpana Raghavendar is a well-known playback singer in the Telugu and Malayalam music industries. She was the winner of Idea Star Singer Malayalam (Season 5) and participated in Bigg Boss Telugu (Season 1). Born into a family of musicians, she is the daughter of renowned playback singers TS Raghavendra and Sulochana. Kalpana began her singing career at the age of five and had recorded over 1,500 songs by 2013.

Helpline Information

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health issues, please reach out for help.

Helplines: