Sana Khan Faces Backlash For Remarks On Sambhavna Seth’s Outfit

Actor and former Bigg Boss contestant Sana Khan has come under fire for her comments on Sambhavna Seth’s outfit during a recent vlog. The conversation, which was part of their meetup for Sana’s upcoming podcast, has sparked criticism online, with many calling her remarks ‘regressive’ and ‘imposing.’

Sambhavna and Sana’s Vlog

Six days ago, Sambhavna Seth shared a vlog documenting her preparation for Sana’s podcast. The video featured the two reminiscing about their Bigg Boss days, engaging in lighthearted banter about their past arguments and friendship. However, the mood shifted when Sana commented on Sambhavna’s outfit.

As Sana was leaving, she asked Sambhavna, who was dressed in a yellow kurta, if she planned to change. When Sambhavna declined, Sana jokingly criticized her attire, saying, “Tere paas ek acchi salwar kameez nahi hai… thappad chahiye? Where is your dupatta? Burqa laao… Sambhavna ko burqa pehnao” (You don’t have a good salwar kameez… Want a slap? Where is your dupatta? Bring a burqa… Make Sambhavna wear a burqa).

Sambhavna responded, “Nothing else was fitting me because I have put on so much weight. I have gained almost 15 kgs. It’s fine. People will focus on what we say, not on our clothes. People will love us for who we are.” Sana then suggested she wear a kimono or a jacket instead.

Sana Faces Criticism

Sana’s remarks did not sit well with netizens, who accused her of trying to impose her beliefs on Sambhavna. Social media users criticized her for being judgmental, with one comment stating, “If Sana wants people to accept her culture and dressing sense, then she should also respect others for who they are.”

Another user commented, “Honestly, I hated how Sana was imposing her thoughts on Sambhavna’s outfit… live and let others live.” A third wrote, “It was a little rude of her to tell you to cover up. It’s your choice to wear whatever you like.”

Sana Khan’s Podcast

Sana Khan quit acting before marrying Anas in November 2020. She later deleted pictures and videos from her shoots and travels from social media. She recently launched her podcast, Raunak-e-Ramadan, where she prepares special iftar dishes and interviews guests about their Ramadan experiences. So far, she has hosted Jannat Zubair and Urvashi Dholakia on the show.