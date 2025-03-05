Shatrughan Sinha Disappointed As Sanjay Dutt Cut Ties, Recalls His Role In Releasing Munna Bhai Actor

Veteran actor and politician Shatrughan Sinha recently reminisced about Sanjay Dutt’s turbulent past, recalling the time the Munna Bhai MBBS actor was imprisoned in connection with the 1993 Mumbai blasts case. Speaking at the launch of producer Rajan Lall’s biography, Sinha shared how Balasaheb Thackeray played a crucial role in helping the Dutt family during those challenging times.

Sinha, a close friend of the Dutt family, spoke emotionally about the late Sunil Dutt’s struggles. “Sunil Dutt was like an elder brother to me. Every evening, amid the Mumbai riots, we—Rajan Lall, Shashi Ranjan, and I—would sit together, crossing risky and dangerous streets. During that period, a major crisis struck Dutt saheb’s life as Sanjay was in jail,” he said.

The veteran actor recalled how they were deeply concerned about Sanjay Dutt’s imprisonment and wanted to secure his release. “We were genuinely worried for him. Such a kind and loving person—Sunil Dutt’s pride—had landed in jail. How could we help bring him home?” he added.

Seeking support, they approached Shiv Sena supremo Balasaheb Thackeray. “We were fortunate that Maharashtra’s lion, a father figure and godfather, Balasaheb Thackeray, was with us. He played a major role in Sanjay’s case, whether it was facilitating his return from jail or ensuring certain privileges for him inside,” Sinha revealed.

Recalling the day Dutt was released, Sinha shared, “It was a joyous occasion. After stepping out of jail, Sanjay first visited Siddhivinayak Temple for blessings. Then, he came straight to our home, where we spent hours talking and celebrating at Rajan Lall’s place.”

However, Sinha expressed sadness over Sanjay Dutt’s absence from their lives today. “The story took its own course after that. We have tried to reconnect with him many times, especially Rajan Lall. Despite our efforts, we haven’t been able to find him. He could almost be given the title ‘Dhoondhte Reh Jaoge’ (Find him if you can),” he said.

While acknowledging that Dutt might have personal reasons, responsibilities, or a busy schedule, Sinha emphasized that their bond remains unchanged. “This doesn’t mean he is not dear to us. He will always be loved,” he concluded.