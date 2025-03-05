Shatrughan Sinha Helped Sanjay Dutt In Getting Him Bail, But Sanju Baba Didn’t Thank Him, Read To Know More

Shatrughan Sinha and Sanjay Dutt are the veteran actors of the entertainment industry and are always favorite people of fans. A few days ago, popular Bollywood actor Shatrughan Sinha talked about his relationship with Sanjay Dutt, Rajan Lal, and Sunil Dutt in which he said about Sanju Baba that the actor has forgotten him, whereas he had helped him a lot. Even while going to jail, he was trying his best to get him out. But after coming out, the actor did not even try to meet him.

Shatrughan Sinha And Sanjay Dutt

Let us tell you that Shatrughan Sinha said in a conversation with one of the media houses, ‘We were really worried about Sanjay Dutt at that time, how to support him and what efforts we should make to get him out of jail. It is a matter of great pride for me that the Tiger of Maharashtra or the Pitamah of Maharashtra Balasaheb Thackeray gave me his blessings and arranged our meeting with Sanjay’.

Shatrughan Sinha told about his meeting with Sanjay Dutt after he came out of jail and said, ‘I wish Sanjay was here with us today. It would have been nice. I remember that he came to our house for the first time after his release from jail, and after that we all gathered at Rajan Lal’s house and we blessed him.’ During this, Shatrughan Sinha also talked about the changes in Sanjay Dutt’s nature and said, ‘After that there was a twist. We tried to contact him, but Dutt ji’s son was not meeting us.’

Legendary actor further said, ‘We often said that you will keep searching for him. But this does not mean that he is not a good boy. There may be some reason or personal problems that are keeping him away. Or he is very busy.’ Let us tell you that the Mumbai bomb blast took place in the year 1993. And during this time, Sanjay Dutt was arrested for keeping illegal weapons in the house.