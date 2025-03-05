Suhana Khan Enjoying Her Vacation In Bali, Shared Beautiful Sunset Pictures With Glimpse of Waterfall

Suhana Khan is as popular among the fans as her father, the king of industry, Shahrukh Khan. However, this time she is in the headlines for her next film “King” in which she will be seen sharing the screen with Shah Rukh Khan for the first time. But these days she is enjoying her vacation in Bali from where several videos and pictures have surfaced on social media.

In some of the pictures shared by the actress on her social media handle with her fans, Suhana is seen enjoying the sunset on the beach, while in some, she is seen enjoying the waterfall. Let us tell you that the actress has shared many of her glamorous pictures from Bali. In these pictures, Suhana is seen relaxing herself at this time before the shooting of her next film.

In one of the pictures, the resort where the actress stayed has written a welcome note for Suhana and told with whom she has reached there to enjoy her vacation. Two monkey soft toys have also been gifted with this note to the actress and her friend and it has been told that Suhana has reached here with her friend Jasmine. However, Suhana has also shared a picture with her friend Jasmine in a post on Instagram story.

At the same time, in a picture of the sea shore, Suhana has also shared a picture of two soft toys, from where the expanse of the blue sea is seen disappearing from the eyes. Let us tell you that Suhana started her acting career in the year 2023 with the Netflix film ‘The Archies’ which was directed by Zoya Akhtar and it also featured actors like Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Agastya Nanda, Mihir Ahuja, Aditi Sehgal and Yuvraj Menda.