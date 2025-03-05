Kangana Ranaut Defends Rashmika Mandanna Amid Controversy Over Kannada Film Festival

Bollywood actress and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut has come out in support of Rashmika Mandanna amid allegations that the actress disregarded the Kannada language and refused to attend the Bengaluru International Film Festival. Ranaut, while interacting with the media on March 4 during her visit to Sri Hosa Marigudi Temple in Kapu, also criticised Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar over the controversy.

Kangana’s Statement

Expressing her solidarity with Rashmika, Kangana stated, “Someone tries to strike, tighten the screws… God will save us. God is always standing with all the artists.” Her remarks came as Rashmika faced criticism from Karnataka politicians, with some even suggesting withdrawing subsidies from her films.

The Allegations Against Rashmika Mandanna

The controversy erupted after Karnataka Congress MLA Ravi Ganiga alleged that Rashmika had repeatedly refused invitations to attend the Bengaluru International Film Festival. He claimed that Rashmika had stated, “I have my house in Hyderabad, I don’t know where Karnataka is, and I don’t have time. I can’t come.”

According to Ganiga, a legislator had personally visited Rashmika’s residence to invite her, but she declined, allegedly showing indifference towards Kannada cinema. The MLA questioned whether she should be held accountable, further urging the government to reconsider film subsidies granted to her projects.

Rashmika Mandanna’s Response

A source close to Rashmika Mandanna dismissed the allegations as “completely false and lacking any element of truth.” The source clarified, “The statements attributed to Rashmika and the claim that someone personally invited her are incorrect. This statement is being issued to set the record straight and dispel any false narratives.”

Despite this clarification, MLA Ravi Ganiga maintained his stance, asserting that he possessed evidence supporting his claims. On March 4, he told the media that he would release documents proving Rashmika was invited but refused to attend the festival.

Karnataka Dy CM DK Shivakumar’s Remarks

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar had earlier expressed disappointment over the poor turnout of Kannada film industry members at the Bengaluru International Film Festival’s inauguration on March 1. He criticized the absence of actors, directors, and producers at the event.

As of now, Rashmika Mandanna has not personally addressed the controversy.