‘I’m Just Tired’: Kannada Actor Ranya Rao’s Confession In Gold Smuggling Case

Kannada actor Ranya Rao has been sent to judicial custody after authorities recovered 14.8 kg of smuggled gold from her at Kempegowda International Airport earlier this week. Rao, known for her roles in films like Maanikya and Pataki, was detained by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) upon her return from Dubai on March 3.

According to an NDTV report, the actor has confessed to her involvement in the case. In her statement, Rao mentioned that she was exhausted and had not been getting enough rest. “I have travelled to Europe, America, and the Middle East, including Dubai and Saudi Arabia. I wish to state that I am tired at present as I did not get enough rest,” she said. While she confirmed that she was offered food during questioning, she reportedly refused to eat.

Ranya Rao also asserted that her confession was made voluntarily and without any coercion, stating that she believed the trial was being conducted fairly.

Investigation and Legal Proceedings

Following her detention, Rao was produced before a court and remanded to judicial custody from March 4 to March 18. Authorities allege that she was attempting to smuggle gold into the country.

Her arrest has drawn significant public and political attention, partly due to her family connections. Rao is the stepdaughter of Ramachandra Rao, the Director General of Police (DGP) of Karnataka State Police Housing Corporation. DGP Rao distanced himself from the case, stating that he was completely unaware of her activities.

“This has come as a complete shock and a huge disappointment. If any violation is there, the law will take its course,” he said in a statement to ANI. He also clarified that Ranya had not visited his house since her marriage to Jatin Hukkeri four months ago.

Congress MLA and legal advisor to the Karnataka Chief Minister, AS Ponnanna, also addressed the case, emphasizing that legal proceedings would continue irrespective of Rao’s connections.

Authorities are continuing their investigation into the smuggling network, while the case has sparked widespread discussions in political and film circles.