Honey Singh’s Song Maniac Faces Legal Trouble As Actor Files PIL Alleging Vulgarity

Actor Neetu Chandra has taken legal action against rapper and singer Yo Yo Honey Singh, accusing him of objectifying women in his latest song Maniac. She has filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the Patna High Court, seeking a ban on what she describes as “vulgar songs.”

According to PTI, the PIL names Honey Singh along with lyricist Leo Grewal and Bhojpuri singers Ragini Vishwakarma and Arjun Ajanabi, who collaborated on the song. The case is expected to be heard later this month.

In her petition, Neetu Chandra has argued that Maniac “portrays overt sexualisation” and presents “women as mere sex objects.” The PIL also highlights the use of Bhojpuri language in the song, alleging that it normalises vulgarity while disregarding the principles of women’s empowerment.

Neetu Chandra’s Stand

Neetu Chandra, known for films like Garam Masala and Traffic Signal, has urged Honey Singh to modify the lyrics of the song. She has also raised concerns about the impact of such music on young girls and women, particularly in Bihar.

Speaking to India TV, she said, “Vulgar Bhojpuri and Hindi songs are affecting school and college-going girls in Bihar. They are forced to walk on the roads with their eyes down. Due to these songs, even watching TV at home has become uncomfortable for many women. Such songs may be gaining popularity, but they pose a challenge to the progress of society and the country.”

She further questioned why the government could impose a liquor ban in Bihar to protect women from abusive husbands but not take action against explicit songs. “If women and girls cannot walk safely on the streets, how will they contribute to the nation’s development? There should be a complete ban on the production and playing of these songs in Bihar,” she asserted.

Honey Singh’s Song Under Scrutiny

Maniac, a collaboration between Honey Singh and T-Series, features actor Esha Gupta in its music video. Released on February 22, the song has already garnered over seven crore views on YouTube.

This is not the first time Honey Singh has faced criticism over his lyrics. Over the years, he has been accused of promoting misogyny and vulgarity in his songs. The latest PIL by Neetu Chandra reignites the debate over artistic freedom versus social responsibility in India’s music industry.