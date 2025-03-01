Yo Yo Honey Singh Hits Back At Critic: ‘I’ve Been Here Since YouTube Didn’t Exist’

Rapper-singer Yo Yo Honey Singh addressed his critics and expressed his desire to collaborate with singer Diljit Dosanjh while performing in Lucknow as part of his Millionaire India Tour. The artist also spoke about his past struggles and revealed a major lifestyle change.

During the concert, Singh took a dig at those making derogatory remarks about him on YouTube podcasts. “So many people are doing podcasts on YouTube these days and speaking nonsense about me. Tell them, I have been here since the time when YouTube didn’t even exist. These grey hairs are not just for show,” he said, responding to online criticism.

Opens Up About Past Struggles, Quits Alcohol

Singh, who faced a dark phase in his life due to health issues that affected his career, spoke candidly about his transformation. He shared that he has made significant lifestyle changes and has now quit alcohol. “When I indulged, I did it with an open heart—whether it was partying or drinking. But my friends, brothers, and sisters, I have now given up alcohol. You should also leave behind such addictions. These days, I only drink water,” he said, encouraging his fans to adopt a healthier lifestyle.

Hints at Collaboration With Diljit Dosanjh

Expressing his admiration for singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh, Singh said he wished to collaborate with him again. The two had previously worked together on the hit song Lak 28 Kudi Da from The Lion of Punjab (2011). “We haven’t been able to work together since then. I request you all to make videos and tag Diljit bhai so that we can collaborate again,” he urged his fans.

A Spectacular Entry and a Heartfelt Moment

Singh made a grand entry onto the stage, receiving thunderous applause from the audience. “Smile, because you are in Lucknow—the city of nawabs,” he greeted his fans.

In a touching moment, a fan presented him with a painting featuring a childhood photograph of Singh with his father. Overwhelmed by the gesture, he thanked the artist, Tanishq, and said, “This is a picture of my hero. I have learned one thing from him—work so hard that the world recognizes you. I will keep this at my home.”

Tribute to AR Rahman

During the performance, Singh paid tribute to his mentor, musician AR Rahman, by singing Premika Ne Pyaar Se from Jhankar (1994). A photograph of Rahman was displayed on the backdrop as Singh acknowledged his influence. “Rahman sir is my ustad. He brought an Oscar to India, and I will bring a Grammy. We will create magic once again,” he declared.

The concert marked yet another high-energy performance by Singh, who continues to remain a favourite among fans despite challenges and criticism.