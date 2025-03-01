Tamannaah Bhatia Called All The Claims In Cryptocurrency Fraud Case “Fake And Misleading” Assured Strict Action Will Be Taken

One of the most beautiful South Indian actresses Tamannaah Bhatia, who made her unique mark in Bollywood as well, is recently surrounded by some controversies. However, now she has reacted strongly to reports that she may be summoned by the Puducherry police in connection with a Rs 2.4 crore cryptocurrency fraud case. Terming the claims as fake and misleading, the actress assured that she will take action against such false reports.

Let us tell you that on February 28, several media reports claimed that Tamannaah and another Bollywood actress Kajal Aggarwal may be questioned in connection with the alleged cryptocurrency scheme by Puducherry Police. However, there has been no official confirmation from the authorities about their involvement in the fraud case.

Speaking about allegations of fraud, Tamannaah said, “It has come to my attention that rumours are being spread alleging me to be involved and associated with cryptocurrency. I would like to request my friends in the media to not spread any such fake, misleading and false reports and rumours.” She added, “In the meantime, my team is looking into it to initiate appropriate action.”

Actually, a former soldier Ashokan from Moolkulam in Puducherry filed a complaint against a Coimbatore-based firm, which was founded in 2022 in which he alleged that he was defrauded in a cryptocurrency investment scheme. Ashokan claimed that he invested Rs 1 crore and convinced his 10 friends to invest a total of Rs 2.4 crore. The report further claimed that he attended the company’s launch event where Tamannaah was present and later attended another function in Mahabalipuram where Kajal was the chief guest. It was also said that more than 100 investors were gifted luxury cars worth Rs 10 lakh to Rs 1 crore at the same event. Police officials have reportedly sought clarifications from Kajal and Tamannaah Bhatia in the same case to find out if they were only promoting the company’s programs or had any financial involvement as well.