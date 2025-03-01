Roadies Rumble: Prince And Elvish Put The ‘Bro’ In ‘Brawl’

A heated argument between MTV Roadies XX gang leaders Prince Narula and Elvish Yadav has taken the internet by storm. Last week, the show’s makers released a promo showing the two locking horns during a face-off. The confrontation escalated when Elvish questioned Prince’s stardom, prompting Prince to retaliate by taunting Elvish over his legal troubles. The clip sparked a mixed reaction from audiences, with many questioning the nature of their dispute. Now, both reality stars have addressed the viral spat.

Prince and Elvish Set the Record Straight

Taking to Instagram, Elvish Yadav shared a story featuring himself and Prince Narula, where they clarified their equation and dismissed speculations about their fight. The two assured their fans that they were no longer at odds.

In the video, Elvish casually asks Prince, “Kya chal raha hai bhai, kya chal raha hai ye sab?” (What is happening, brother?). Prince, laughing, responds, “Tu bata kya chal raha hai.” (You tell me what’s happening).

Prince then addresses their feud, saying, “Ye mera chhota bhai hai aur hamesha rahega. Pata nahi kaunse fans ke chakkar mein humare beech thodi bahas ho gayi thi, voh sari khatam ho gayi hai. Aur yeh mera laadla bhai hai. Ab iske do rahe aayenge toh hum uske do rahe hain.” (He is my younger brother and will always be. I don’t know which fans created misunderstandings between us, but it’s all resolved now. He is my dear brother, and if anyone fights with him, they’ll have to fight with me too).

Echoing Prince’s words, Elvish added, “Saari cheezein clear hain apni. All good.” (Everything is clear now. All good). Prince agreed, saying, “All good. I love you,” to which Elvish responded, “I love you too, bhai.”

Controversy and Industry Reactions

For those unaware, the tension between Prince and Elvish erupted during a team challenge on MTV Roadies XX. The viral clips of their argument even caught the attention of Bigg Boss 15 contestant Umar Riaz, who strongly criticized both the fight and the show’s makers for allegedly stirring controversy.

Apart from Prince and Elvish, MTV Roadies XX also features Neha Dhupia and Rhea Chakraborty as gang leaders, with Rannvijay Singh hosting the adventure reality show.